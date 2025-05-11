Previous
The killer in the meadow by nickrh14
95 / 365

The killer in the meadow

The Denbies Hillside fields included plenty of oxeye daisies, some if which were being visited by butterflies. However, some were less butterfly friendly with crab spiders waiting patiently
11th May 2025 11th May 25

