Previous
97 / 365
Giant daffodils
The giant daffodils are in Bargoed in Wales. Looking slightly faded these days they still make a striking artwork in the car park above the bus station
https://artuk.org/discover/artworks/giant-daffodils-314124
13th May 2025
13th May 25
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
Tags
daffodils
,
art
,
wales
