Mullein 'Cotswold Beauty' by nickrh14
Mullein 'Cotswold Beauty'

The warm dry weather is really bringing on the garden flowers. Our verbascum/mullein dies away completely in the winter but is back strongly again, although often targeted by the mullein moth later in the season
14th May 2025 14th May 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
