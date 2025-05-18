Previous
Lamb with a view by nickrh14
103 / 365

Lamb with a view

We visited Cleeve Common just outside Cheltenham. It was still breezy but nothing like the fierce cold of our last visit at New Year. Instead, the sheep were contentedly grazing and enjoying the views
18th May 2025 18th May 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
