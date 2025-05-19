Sign up
104 / 365
Middle Dock bridge
The new pedestrian bridge at Middle Dock is now open. The other bridge across is for the DLR so now pedestrians can cross over without having to walk right round the ends of the dock
19th May 2025
19th May 25
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
104
photos
3
followers
2
following
View this month »
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
104
0
365
CPH2609
19th May 2025 1:31pm
Tags
bridge
,
uk
,
docklands
