Middle Dock bridge by nickrh14
104 / 365

Middle Dock bridge

The new pedestrian bridge at Middle Dock is now open. The other bridge across is for the DLR so now pedestrians can cross over without having to walk right round the ends of the dock
19th May 2025

NickRH14

@nickrh14
