Eden Dock bridge by nickrh14
Eden Dock bridge

We've seen it from a distance but today I set foot on the new Eden/Middle Dock bridge even though it was raining at the time. As expected great views
21st May 2025 21st May 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
