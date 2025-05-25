Previous
Rad campions in the South Downs by nickrh14
110 / 365

Rad campions in the South Downs

A showery morning in the South Downs with some gusty winds but still great views above a bed of red campion flowers at Summer Down near Devil's Dyke
