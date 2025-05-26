Sign up
111 / 365
Kingscote station
BR Standard 5MT No. 73082 ‘Camelot’ stands at Kingscote on the Bluebell Railway
26th May 2025
26th May 25
1
1
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
111
photos
4
followers
2
following
104
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
CPH2609
Taken
26th May 2025 11:42am
Tags
railway
,
steam
,
uk
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
Great photo of this scenic route!
May 26th, 2025
