Kingscote station by nickrh14
111 / 365

Kingscote station

BR Standard 5MT No. 73082 ‘Camelot’ stands at Kingscote on the Bluebell Railway
26th May 2025 26th May 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
Great photo of this scenic route!
May 26th, 2025  
