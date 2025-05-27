Sign up
112 / 365
Southeastern 376009
The Capitalstar trains operated by Southeastern are getting a repaint. 009 sits outside London Bridge in its new blue colours
27th May 2025
27th May 25
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday.
112
photos
4
followers
2
following
Tags
rail
,
trains
,
uk
