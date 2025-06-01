Sign up
Knepp tree platform
The Knepp estate built tree platforms alongside its footpaths to give views across the fields that are being rewilded. As the trees and bushes have grown, the views have rather diminished but the platforms themselves are still a novelty
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
walks
uk
knepp
