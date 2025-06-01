Previous
Knepp tree platform by nickrh14
Knepp tree platform

The Knepp estate built tree platforms alongside its footpaths to give views across the fields that are being rewilded. As the trees and bushes have grown, the views have rather diminished but the platforms themselves are still a novelty
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

NickRH14

Photo Details

