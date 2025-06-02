Previous
118 / 365

March of the munchers

Our lovely salmon pink verbascum has been a picture in recent weeks but is now looking a bit twiggy. Closer inspection shows that the mullein moth caterpillars have moved in. Quite a queue on this leafless twig
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
