Previous
118 / 365
March of the munchers
Our lovely salmon pink verbascum has been a picture in recent weeks but is now looking a bit twiggy. Closer inspection shows that the mullein moth caterpillars have moved in. Quite a queue on this leafless twig
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
0
0
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
Taken
1st June 2025 7:39pm
Tags
garden
,
caterpillar
,
uk
,
mullein
,
verbascum
