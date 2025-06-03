Previous
Raindrops by nickrh14
Raindrops

We had some rain today and so everything is nicely damp. The raindrops sat nicely on a fallen leaf in the garden
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
Aimee Ann
so lovely
June 3rd, 2025  
