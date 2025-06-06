Sign up
Previous
122 / 365
The salmon of knowledge
The salmon of knowledge sits next to the River Lagan in Belfast with the iconic gantries of H&W visible across the river.
https://visitbelfast.com/partners/big-fish/
for more info
6th June 2025
6th Jun 25
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday.
122
photos
4
followers
2
following
33% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
5th June 2025 7:03pm
Tags
fish
,
belfast
,
ni
