126 / 365
Cardiff
A wet morning in Cardiff city centre viewed from the 12th floor of the Premier Inn
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
126
photos
4
followers
2
following
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
Tags
wales
,
cardiff
