128 / 365
Dahlia
I know I sometimes use plants as fillers but not today. It's always lovely when the dahlias that overwintered in the greenhouse finally come into flower. We have quite a few but this one is the first of the season
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
garden
,
uk
,
dahlia
