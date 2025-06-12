Previous
Dahlia
Dahlia

I know I sometimes use plants as fillers but not today. It's always lovely when the dahlias that overwintered in the greenhouse finally come into flower. We have quite a few but this one is the first of the season
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

