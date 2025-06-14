Sign up
Previous
130 / 365
Tewkesbury Abbey
The abbey is an imposing sight in the town, especially with the background of building shower clouds. Good to see the Union Flag fluttering in the string breeze on the King's Birthday
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
0
0
Tags
tewkesbury
,
uk
,
abbey
