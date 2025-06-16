Sign up
132 / 365
Longwood dragon
The Longwood community woodland near Lampeter has a dragon trail which starts at the visitor centre where this mother dragon looks into the woods in search for the baby dragons that may be found along the trail. All good fun
16th June 2025
16th Jun 25
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
125
126
127
128
129
130
131
132
Tags
woods
,
dragon
,
uk
