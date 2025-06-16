Previous
Longwood dragon by nickrh14
132 / 365

Longwood dragon

The Longwood community woodland near Lampeter has a dragon trail which starts at the visitor centre where this mother dragon looks into the woods in search for the baby dragons that may be found along the trail. All good fun
16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact