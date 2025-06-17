Previous
Eagle owl in flight by nickrh14
Eagle owl in flight

We visited the British Bird of Prey centre near Carmarthen and very much enjoyed the afternoon flying display. The largest bird was this Eurasian Eagle Owl
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
