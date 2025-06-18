Sign up
134 / 365
View from.the hide
The RSPB reserve at Ynys Hir has a number of different habitats from woodland to meadow to salt marsh to riverside. The view from Ynys Feung hide over to the River Dyfi was amazing, even if the birds were more tricky to spot
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
0
0
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
Tags
birds
,
river
,
hide
,
uk
,
rspb
