136 / 365
Blackberry ice cream
Conti's ice cream is made locally in Lampeter and on a hot day it was just the right treat at the end of our walk
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday.
Tags
icecream
,
wales
,
uk
