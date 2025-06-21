Previous
Severn Bridge by nickrh14
Severn Bridge

We crossed back into England via the (original) Severn Bridge. Most of the traffic and indeed the M4 now uses the second Severn Crossing making this route, now the M48, a lot quieter
NickRH14

@nickrh14
