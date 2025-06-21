Sign up
Previous
137 / 365
Severn Bridge
We crossed back into England via the (original) Severn Bridge. Most of the traffic and indeed the M4 now uses the second Severn Crossing making this route, now the M48, a lot quieter
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
130
131
132
133
134
135
136
137
Tags
bridge
,
uk
,
severn
