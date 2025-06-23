Sign up
Previous
139 / 365
Canary Wharf
Trying to find new photo opportunities in Canary Wharf on my office days. The walk along South Colonnade is dominated by the One Canada Square tower
23rd June 2025
23rd Jun 25
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday.
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
tower
,
skyscraper
,
uk
