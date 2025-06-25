Previous
Peas in a pod by nickrh14
The garden pea crop is growing very well despite the dry weather, with pods hanging down everywhere. Just as well there are many pods as the first few peas often get eaten in the garden and don't make it to the kitchen
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

