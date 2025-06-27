Previous
The Swan Walk swans by nickrh14
143 / 365

I've previously posted the flying swans sculpture in Horsham's Swan Walk shopping centre. Just around the corner from that is this attractive flying swan mosaic which took a while to snap without people on it
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

NickRH14

