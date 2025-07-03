Sign up
Previous
149 / 365
Floating crane
I'd got another photo lined up today but then a glance at the river from the office window spotted this large floating crane passing by. I've posted the view before but there is always something different happening on the river
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
149
photos
4
followers
2
following
40% complete
View this month »
142
143
144
145
146
147
148
149
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
CPH2609
Taken
3rd July 2025 4:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
london
,
river
,
boat
,
thames
,
crane
,
uk
Leave a Comment
