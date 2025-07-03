Previous
Floating crane by nickrh14
149 / 365

Floating crane

I'd got another photo lined up today but then a glance at the river from the office window spotted this large floating crane passing by. I've posted the view before but there is always something different happening on the river
3rd July 2025 3rd Jul 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Photo Details

