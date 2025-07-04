Previous
Agapanthus by nickrh14
150 / 365

Agapanthus

While they may grow like weeds in roadside verges in NZ, our agapanthus is a little less reliable in its pot so it is good to see the flowers arrive. Normally blue or white, this one delivers the best of both with its fresh stripey flowers
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Photo Details

