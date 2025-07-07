Previous
Canary Wharf station
Canary Wharf station

A Docklands Light Railway train to Bank waits in platform 6 of Canary Wharf's impressive station with its elegant glass roof
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
