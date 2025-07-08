Previous
The signal yard at Irlam by nickrh14
154 / 365

The signal yard at Irlam

A work trip brought me to Manchester where the station at Irlam is a treat to visit. The old signal box is now a museum and station buildings a successful cafe. Ideal place to wait between trains
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
42% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact