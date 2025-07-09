Previous
View from the train window by nickrh14
155 / 365

View from the train window

An Avanti West Coast northbound train stands at Milton Keynes Central as my train from Manchester heads south
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
