Cross Country Voyager by nickrh14
Cross Country Voyager

The footbridge at Manchester Piccadilly gives great views over the platforms from its elevated position. A Cross Country Voyager sits in a sunny platform 4
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
