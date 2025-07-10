Sign up
Previous
156 / 365
Cross Country Voyager
The footbridge at Manchester Piccadilly gives great views over the platforms from its elevated position. A Cross Country Voyager sits in a sunny platform 4
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
Album
365
Camera
SM-A405FN
Taken
8th July 2025 1:16pm
Tags
train
,
rail
,
manchester
,
uk
