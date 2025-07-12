Sign up
158 / 365
Common darter
I'm no expert when it comes to dragonflies but I know we don't see many in the garden. This one, a common darter, is anything but common for us but seemed to enjoy sitting in the warm sun on a dahlia stalk as it obligingly sat there for ages
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
Album
365
Camera
CPH2609
Taken
12th July 2025 9:13am
Tags
dragonfly
,
uk
