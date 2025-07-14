Sign up
Previous
160 / 365
Zinnias
After the recent heat the garden flowers are going over quickly but the zinnias always put on a show. My attempts to grow from seed were not successful so it was lucky that Mum had some spare, especially when they are so spectacular
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
0
0
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
160
photos
4
followers
2
following
43% complete
View this month »
153
154
155
156
157
158
159
160
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
CPH2609
Taken
11th July 2025 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
uk
,
zinnia
