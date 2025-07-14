Previous
Zinnias by nickrh14
160 / 365

Zinnias

After the recent heat the garden flowers are going over quickly but the zinnias always put on a show. My attempts to grow from seed were not successful so it was lucky that Mum had some spare, especially when they are so spectacular
