Rainy window by nickrh14
161 / 365

Rainy window

It's been dry for so long that the rain caused some excitement when it arrived this morning. Fortunately it started properly after I got on the train and was raining quite nicely when we left Horsham
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
