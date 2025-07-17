Previous
London Bridge by nickrh14
163 / 365

London Bridge

A long shot down platform 1 shows how the station twists and turns on order to fit all the tracks in
17th July 2025 17th Jul 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
44% complete

Photo Details

