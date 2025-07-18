Sign up
Previous
164 / 365
Gatekeeper 🦋
The hot and dry weather has been kind to butterflies this year and there have been several in the garden including this gatekeeper this morning
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
164
photos
View this month »
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
CPH2609
Taken
18th July 2025 9:56am
Tags
garden
butterfly
uk
