Behind the sign by nickrh14
Behind the sign

The illuminated Canary Wharf sign is a popular photo spot - maybe for another day - but the view of the wrong side also looks across to the Jubilee Line entrance with its large glass roof providing welcome shelter from the rain
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
Photo Details

