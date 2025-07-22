Previous
Water lily by nickrh14
168 / 365

Water lily

It's always nice when the water lily flowers in the garden pond. We don't get many flowers in a year and they don't last long. This year with the low water levels I was surprised to see a flower pop up
22nd July 2025 22nd Jul 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
Photo Details

