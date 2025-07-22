Sign up
Previous
168 / 365
Water lily
It's always nice when the water lily flowers in the garden pond. We don't get many flowers in a year and they don't last long. This year with the low water levels I was surprised to see a flower pop up
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday.
0
365
CPH2609
20th July 2025 12:52pm
garden
lily
pond
uk
