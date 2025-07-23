Previous
Window cleaning by nickrh14
169 / 365

Window cleaning

It's a bit of a damp day for cleaning windows but with so many to do maybe every day is a window cleaning day
23rd July 2025 23rd Jul 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact