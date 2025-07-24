Previous
St Mary's Church by nickrh14
170 / 365

St Mary's Church

Billingshurst church is quite a landmark on the skyline with its position above the centre of the village. Always looks best with blue skies. Didn't catch any swifts on the photo but the church spire is a a swift nest hotspot
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact