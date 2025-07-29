Previous
Work sends me to all the best places. Dagenham Dock station on c2c is wedged in under a road bridge and next to the high speed line to the Channel Tunnel. It is also on a busy line for freight
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
