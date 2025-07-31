Previous
Bread pudding by nickrh14
Bread pudding

On Sunday we had bread pudding in the South Downs and that inspired me to get baking. Our local community larder always has plenty of stale bread on offer (for free) so I was helping them out too
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
