177 / 365
Bread pudding
On Sunday we had bread pudding in the South Downs and that inspired me to get baking. Our local community larder always has plenty of stale bread on offer (for free) so I was helping them out too
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday.
cake
bread
uk
