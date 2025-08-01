Sign up
Previous
178 / 365
Henley Bridge
Work took me on the rail replacement bus to Henley on Thames where the bridge across the river links Berkshire and Oxfordshire. See
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Henley_Bridge
1st August 2025
1st Aug 25
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
178
photos
4
followers
3
following
48% complete
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
CPH2609
Taken
1st August 2025 1:16pm
Tags
bridge
,
river
,
thames
,
uk
