Previous
Sunflowers by nickrh14
184 / 365

Sunflowers

We came to Sleaford Head to see the white cliffs but the walk from the car park went past this spectacular sunflower meadow, planted to be winter bird food. A welcome splash of colour on a grey day
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact