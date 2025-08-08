Previous
Lone tree by nickrh14
185 / 365

Lone tree

The views from Cissbury Ring are always spectacular. This lone tree stood in front of a patchwork of field colours in the South Downs
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
