Thank you NHS by nickrh14
Thank you NHS

Back in the pandemic a few trains were rebranded with thank you NHS livery, about the time when the nation was standing outside their houses clapping each week. Just like those social distancing signs in high streets they haven't gone away
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

@nickrh14
