Previous
189 / 365
Thank you NHS
Back in the pandemic a few trains were rebranded with thank you NHS livery, about the time when the nation was standing outside their houses clapping each week. Just like those social distancing signs in high streets they haven't gone away
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
189
photos
5
followers
4
following
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
189
Tags
train
,
uk
,
nhs
,
pandemic
