Adams Plaza by nickrh14
195 / 365

Adams Plaza

As you leave the Elizabeth Line station at Canary Wharf you cross Adams Plaza with its colourful bridge which links to road level
18th August 2025 18th Aug 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
53% complete

