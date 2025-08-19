Previous
Dahlias by nickrh14
Dahlias

The garden dahlias are still going strong. Some have simple flowers others more complex with such heavy flowers it is amazing that they stay upright. Fewer flowers on the dark pinwheel which makes it even more special when they do come out
19th August 2025

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
Photo Details

🐶 Joyce Ann ace
I love Dhalias!
August 19th, 2025  
