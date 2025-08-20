Sign up
East Midlands Parkway
The station is rather dominated by its neighbour, Ratcliffe-on-Soar power station. It was coal fired and while it stopped generating in September 2024, the infrastructure remains in place for now
20th August 2025
NickRH14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
365
rail
station
uk
