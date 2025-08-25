Previous
Red hot Nymans by nickrh14
Red hot Nymans

We visited Nymans gardens and woodland which are managed by the National Trust. Always busy at weekends and today was no difference. Gardens looking great despite the dry weather but the red hot pokers stood out for me
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
