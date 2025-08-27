Previous
204 / 365

Docklands birds

The Elizabeth Line station is built in North Dock so there are watery views as you leave. This morning I noticed a swan joining the rubber duck in the water
27th August 2025 27th Aug 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
55% complete

Photo Details

